ECU football player facing felony drug charge; coach announces suspension

Cortez Laquan Herrin in a mugshot from WNCT and on the field (right) in another WNCT photo.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University offensive guard Cortez Laquan Herrin was arrested late Saturday night, according to Pitt County court records.

The offensive lineman is charged with possession with intent to sell or distribute (felony) and possession of marijuana paraphernalia (misdemeanor).

Herrin, 22, is being held on a $5,000 bond.

East Carolina head coach Mike Houston released a statement about the situation on Sunday.

“We are aware of the matter concerning Cortez Herrin. He has been suspended indefinitely from all football activities as we continue to gather information,” Houston said.

Herrin is a key player for the Pirates offensive line, recording time in 27 career games. The senior suffered a knee injury for the 2019 season but still managed to play in six games.

WNCT will continue to monitor this situation and update you as we learn more concerning Herrin’s future with the Pirates.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now