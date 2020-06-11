ECU furloughs 110 employees as pandemic affects budget

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Officials at East Carolina University have announced plans to place 110 workers on emergency temporary furloughs.

News outlets report interim chancellor Ron Mitchelson said the workers have been identified and approved for furloughs as of Thursday.

The school said in a news release that it is taking the action because several sources of revenue have been either completely or partially reduced during the coronavirus pandemic.

Departments impacted by the proposed furloughs include athletics, administration and finance, Academic Affairs and Student Affairs.

Initial temporary furlough plans submitted by UNC institutions are being approved for a maximum of 90 days at a time.