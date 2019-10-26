ECU interim chancellor resigns weeks after bar photos surface

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The East Carolina University interim chancellor submitted his resignation Saturday weeks after photos surfaced of him with students in a bar.

An ECU spokeswoman told WNCT that Dan Gerlach went to the bar Sup Dogs near the campus during the weekend of September 29.

While there he ran into two adult male acquaintances who invited him to walk down the street to join them at a local pub, which he did, according to Jeannine Manning Hutson.

Photos later surfaced of Gerlach with two young women at the bar.

Hutson says Gerlach is known for taking selfies with students, staff and faculty on and off-campus.

Hutson said the videos and photos posted online show Gerlach interacting with college-aged young adults and taking selfies.

Gerlach was first placed on administrative leave, but on Saturday UNC System officials said he had submitted his resignation.

Gerlach released a statement as part of the resignation:

Earlier today, I offered Dr. Bill Roper, Interim UNC System President, my resignation as interim Chancellor of East Carolina University, effective immediately.



As Chancellor, I had the responsibility and the duty to live out the East Carolina Creed to the fullest extent possible. The Creed states that “members of our academic society exemplify high standards of professional and personal conduct at all times.” On the night of Wednesday, September 25 and early morning of Thursday, September 26, I did not live up to these standards as well as the UNC System standards that demand excellent judgement and discretion from the campus leaders. I did not model the behavior that we try to teach our students and to uphold ourselves. Upon reflection and discussion, I believe that this shortcoming was significant enough that my resignation is in the best interest of the University.



Make no mistake: the responsibility is mine. It is not the press, not the University or system leadership, and not anyone else who put me in this situation. It was I who made the choices that led to this action. There is no one to hold accountable for the situation except me.

Words cannot express the gratitude I have for all of the vocal and vigorous support that I have received over the past few weeks. Words cannot express the embarrassment and the regret that I feel toward my family, my close colleagues at ECU and the UNC System, and all of Pirate Nation who

believed in me so strongly.

I was sent here to reduce the drama that ECU faced, and I instead added to it. I hope that you find it in your heart to forgive me. I hope also that all of Pirate Nation will focus all of the energy and vigor toward supporting the ongoing leadership at ECU.

I will miss ECU and Greenville because the people are incredible and the entire community full of promise and hope. I thought before I arrived in May that I knew how fantastic Pirate Nation was, is and will be. I had no idea. It’s far better. I am thankful for being part of it for a short time.