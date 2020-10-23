GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University officials are investigating after reports of drink tampering at the Theta Chi fraternity house.

The three incidents were reported to have occurred on Sept. 24, 26, and 30.

ECU Police Captain Chris Sutton says campus police received the reports from a third party.

University officials sent out an alert to students Wednesday evening.

Students say they aren’t shocked by the news.

“We’re really not surprised about it,” said Bella Sarratori, an ECU senior.

Her friend, Taylor Dukeman, agrees.

“Nowadays, girls worry about that sort of thing, so we’ve always been like aware of it,” said Dukeman, an ECU senior.

Female students say this incident will make them more aware when accepting a drink.

That’s exactly the advice Sutton has for students.

“Be very aware of what you are given or consuming from a beverage or from a food product standpoint,” said Sutton. “If you don’t see somebody open it and pour it, then you shouldn’t take it.”

Sutton says he can’t remember a time this has happened at ECU, but is urging students to be cautious as Halloween weekend approaches.

ECU’s Students’ Rights and Responsibilities Office is handling the investigation.

Sutton says it’s too soon to know what kinds of consequences the fraternity might face.

The fraternity’s national office sent WNCT the following statement:

Theta Chi Fraternity has been made aware of allegations of drink tampering at East Carolina University. The Fraternity is in contact with university administrators and is gathering facts related to the allegations. Appropriate action will be taken upon completion of the investigation. Theta Chi Fraternity National Office

