ECU investigating after woman said she was sexually assaulted in on-campus dorm

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University police are investigating an incident where a woman said she was sexually assaulted by a man who is not a student at the school.

Police received a report on Saturday that a woman was sexually assaulted by a male acquaintance in her on-campus dorm room at approximately 11:30 p.m. last Friday. The student also reported that she had been informed that the same man may have attempted to sexually assault another woman at an off-campus party later that same day.

The student told ECU police the male was not an ECU student and was not a resident of Pitt County. She also said he is known to be armed with a handgun, which was not used during the sexual assault reported on campus.

Anyone who has information on the reported assault or any other assaults or attempted assaults is asked to contact the ECU Police Department at (252) 328-6787.