GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) — Former East Carolina University defensive lineman Linval Joseph is a pending free agent after wrapping up his 13th year in the NFL by playing in Super Bowl 57 with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

A midseason addition at defensive tackle for the Eagles, Joseph was on the field for 10 of Philadelphia’s defensive snaps Sunday. The Eagles fell to the Chiefs, 38-35.

Joseph signed a one-year contract with the Eagles in November 2022. The 34-year-old recorded 20 combined tackles and was credited with half of a sack during the 2022 regular season. He added one tackle and a fumble recovery in the postseason.

This came after he originally earned a tryout with the New York Jets on Oct. 21.

The former second-round draft pick to the New York Giants in 2010 was called in for a tryout with the Jets when the team was dealing with minor injuries to defensive ends Jermaine Johnson, Jacob Martin and John Franklin-Myers. However, he ended up not earning a spot, paving the way for him to land with another team wearing green.

Joseph played three seasons at ECU, from 2007-09. He earned First-Team All-Conference USA honors as a junior before foregoing his remaining eligibility to declare for the NFL Draft.

Joseph, a true freshman with ECU in 2007, played in all 13 games (four starts) and was named to that year’s Conference USA Team. He had 40 overall tackles (13 solo, 27 assisted) that year, as well as 8.5 tackles for loss. He also recorded five quarterback hits and had two fumble recoveries.

He finished with 53 total tackles (21 solo, 32 assisted), 10.5 tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits.

Joseph previously won a Super Bowl ring with the New York Giants in 2011.