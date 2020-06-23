ECU releases plan to return to campus, face masks will be required

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Beginning July 1, faculty, staff, students, and visitors on East Carolina University campus are expected to wear a face-covering when in public places and face-to-face meetings, including classrooms and labs.
This follows UNC System guidance for all campuses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
“Wearing a face covering is an expression of care, an acknowledgment of our community, and a vital part of our plan to make ECU as safe as possible for everyone,” ECU officials said.
The university has presented a phased plan for the return to campus for employees, students, and visitors while balancing the needs of campus with the well-being of the community.
“As we navigate through this pandemic, faculty, staff, students, and visitors must prepare for some inconveniences and adopt community health measures,” officials said.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- ‘Out of control’: Off-duty Missouri police officer caught on camera threatening couple
- Troopers identify 4 NC teens killed in crash on I-40
- Police video reportedly shows different side to Columbus protester viral video
- Trump says anyone who vandalizes, destroys a monument could face up to 10 years in prison
- VIDEO: Minivan pushes crushed motorcycle down freeway following hit-and-run crash
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now