ECU student found dead in residence hall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A student at East Carolina University was found dead in a residence hall Monday night, campus police said.

ECU police officers responded to the call Monday night at 9:45 p.m.

Right now, there is no evidence of foul play, and the investigation is ongoing.

The university is withholding the student’s name out of respect for the family.

ECU police posted to Facebook on Tuesday saying the Department’s thoughts and prayers were with the student’s family.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the student we lost recently. The staff, who helps our… Posted by East Carolina University Police Department on Tuesday, November 26, 2019

The ECU Counseling Center is available this week with walk-in hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. For holiday, weekend and after-hours crisis support, call 252-328-6661.

