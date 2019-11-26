ECU student found dead in residence hall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A student at East Carolina University was found dead in a residence hall Monday night, campus police said.
ECU police officers responded to the call Monday night at 9:45 p.m.
Right now, there is no evidence of foul play, and the investigation is ongoing.
The university is withholding the student’s name out of respect for the family.
ECU police posted to Facebook on Tuesday saying the Department’s thoughts and prayers were with the student’s family.
The ECU Counseling Center is available this week with walk-in hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. For holiday, weekend and after-hours crisis support, call 252-328-6661.
- Don’t give in to the begging – these Thanksgiving foods are dangerous for your dog
- 1,500+ gallons of raw sewage spills from Durham manhole
- Lawmakers look to stop the sale of smartwatch users’ health data
- Autopsy pending for woman brought to ER by Redskins player
- He saved her life in Arkansas 56 years ago; they just reunited for the first time since
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now