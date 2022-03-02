GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University has announced a return to its outdoor graduation services.

The university ceremony for Spring 2022 Commencement will be in-person at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Friday, May 6 at 9 a.m., the university announced on Wednesday.

All ECU spring 2022 graduates and eligible summer 2022 graduates, including those earning undergraduate, master’s, doctoral and professional degrees, will be required to complete an RSVP form to participate in the university commencement ceremony.

The RSVP deadline is April 10.

The required RSVP process will assist with logistical planning, guest seating and safety protocols. Students who have completed the RSVP will receive additional emailed instructions following the April 10 date, according to ECU News Services.

ECU intends to host college-specific recognition ceremonies on campus May 6-7, too.

Each college recognition ceremony, unlike the university commencement ceremony, will require tickets for entry.

Plans for the college recognition ceremonies are still in development and the exact times and dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

Updates and information will be posted on the ECU Commencement website and will include information about the commencement speaker, parking, hotels, RSVPs and more.