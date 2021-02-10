Educators, school personnel in NC eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 24

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that teachers and other school workers will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Feb. 24.

Educators and school personnel, which includes bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and custodians, will be the first in Group 3 to get the vaccine.

This group is expected to be about 240,000 people.

Am I eligible? Click here to see who is in Group 3

“Starting with a smaller number of Group 3 frontline workers helps providers streamline vaccine distribution effectively and efficiently. Providers can start distributing the vaccine methodically for essential workers while continuing to vaccinate those currently eligible,” Cooper said.

Dr. Mandy Cohen with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said anyone who will work in-person at a school will be eligible for the vaccine in late February.

“Moving to the next phase is good news. The challenge continues to be the very limited supply of vaccine,” Cooper said.

The governor said the state has administered almost 1.5 million vaccines as of Tuesday night.

“Yesterday, the Biden Administration told us that each state would receive 5 percent more vaccine, which amounts to about 7,500 more doses in North Carolina this week. The more vaccines we can get, the better off we are. And we’re going to keep pushing for that every day,” Cooper said.

Starting March 10, a new set of frontline workers will be eligible. When asked who exactly will become eligible for the vaccine in March, Cooper did not present specifics.

On Tuesday, Cooper signed Executive Order 193 which in part expands who can give COVID-19 vaccines in the state.

The order allows care providers such as dentists, as well as students at an “appropriately advanced stage of professional study to provide care” to administer the vaccine.

Cooper said this order was signed in advance of when the state has more vaccines being shipped to the state.

As of Monday, half of North Carolinians 65 and older have been vaccinated against the virus.