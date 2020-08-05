EF-3 tornado ripped through Bertie County during Isaias, killing 2

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCN) – An EF-3 tornado that killed two people ripped through about 10 miles of Bertie County as Hurricane Isaias hit North Carolina late Monday and early Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Bertie County Sheriff John Holley said Tuesday two were found dead in the debris. Two missing children and their mother were found safe later.

The tornado touched down at about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday and was on the ground for a little more than 10 minutes, the NWS estimated. Wind speeds peaked at 140-145 mph. The tornado’s maximum path width was 600 yards and its length was 10 miles, the NWS said.

The tornado reached its strongest point just south of Woodard.

“The tornado completely destroyed several mobile homes and stick built houses in this area. It flattened seven single-wide and double-wide mobile homes, leaving unrecognizable bits of debris,” the NWS said.

Gov. Roy Cooper surveyed the damage from the twister on Wednesday.

