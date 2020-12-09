Efforts to help homeowners continue this week on Ocracoke Island

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WNCT) — Staff members from the state’s Emergency Management and Hazard Mitigation branch will be on Ocracoke Island this week.
Members will be helping Hyde County officials prepare FEMA documents from both Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Dorian. They will gather documents for over 200 Ocracoke homeowners who have applied for FEMA funding.
The efforts began Monday and will end on Wednesday.
The funding is to elevate homes and bring them back into code compliance. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, agents will not be knocking on doors. Insteaad, they will take multiple exterior photos of the homes as required to meet FEMA’s funding regulations.
This will complete the extensive work already submitted by Hyde County staff in the aftermath of Florence and Dorian.
