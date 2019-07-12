Elderly NC man dragged from car, beaten, robbed, left in field

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Deputies say a 77-year-old man is recovering after he was pulled from his vehicle by two suspects, assaulted, robbed, and left in a field.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened in the 2300 block of Joe Brown Highway South (N.C. 410) just outside of Chadbourn on July 9.

The victim told deputies that he was driving on N.C. 410 when a vehicle began following him, eventually cutting him off.

A woman armed with a gun exited the vehicle and walked to the victim’s car. She then hit the victim in the face with the gun and dragged him from his car to a nearby field. Another suspect, a man, exited the car and the two began assaulting and choking the elderly man.

The suspects stole the victim’s wallet, cellphone, and his car.

Following the vicious assault, the 77-year-old man was unable to get up and remained in the field until a passerby saw him and contacted 911.

He was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

