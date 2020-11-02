Election Day event planned in Graham after demonstrators arrested, pepper sprayed at voting rally

GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of protesters are expected in Graham on Election Day after a weekend voting rights rally there led to several people being pepper sprayed and arrested.

Video captured demonstrators being dragged, pepper sprayed and arrested during the rally that lead to a march to the polls.

The group says the pepper spray affected the elderly, a journalist and children, even preventing some people from making it to the polls to vote.

However, Graham police say that’s not the whole story. They say they asked the crowd to stop blocking the road near the voting site and only started making arrests and using pepper spray when the crowd did not comply after several minutes.

“They used military tactics against elderly people and young children that eventually resulted in folks not getting to those polls. What did we do so wrong? Potential voters left here sunken, sad, traumatized, obstructed and distracted,” said Rev. Greg Drumwright, the fally organizer.

“We need the public to understand that we made every attempt to coordinate with the planner of this event to ensure that it was successful. As an agency we respect and promote citizens ability to exercise their constitutional rights,” a Graham police spokesman said.

However the rally organizer says those constitutional rights were not respected. The group is now planning to march again.

Eight demonstrators were arrested at the voting rally including a member of the media. The Election Day March will begin at 9 a.m. in Graham.