RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Political spending is expected to pick up even more in the final four weeks before the election in a year that’s projected to set new records for midterm elections, long-time political observers say.

OpenSecrets, which tracks campaign spending, recently released a report showing that nationally the total cost of this year’s federal midterm elections is expected to exceed $9.3 billion. That’s up from the inflation-adjusted $7.1 billion spent in 2018 and $4.8 billion in 2014.

“Every election cycle we’re seeing more and more money being spent,” said David McLennan, an expert on state politics at Meredith College. “Since 2014, we have seen either the presidency, the House or the Senate flip every election cycle. And, that is in part due to the amount of money that we see spent on these races.”

OpenSecrets noted that total spending already exceeded $4.8 billion in September. That number is likely to jump in the middle of this month, as the Federal Election Commission’s reporting deadline for candidates is coming up Oct. 15.

The report notes that spending by U.S. House candidates has risen by 30 percent compared to 2018, and outside spending is up by 40 percent. In addition, the analysis finds spending by Senate candidates has more than doubled since 2018.

“We’re extremely polarized. And, in a state like North Carolina where we know it’s been close for decades, we do see a lot of money being spent. It may not break a record this year, but it’ll be a lot of money,” said McLennan.

North Carolina’s most expensive Senate race occurred in 2020, when spending climbed over $300 million in the match between incumbent Republican Sen. Thom Tillis and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham. Tillis won that race.

This year’s Senate race between Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd is not expected to reach that level, as states such as Pennsylvania, Georgia and Ohio have seen significantly more spending so far.

Among the top ten most expensive congressional races in the country this year, North Carolina’s Senate race currently ranks seventh, according to OpenSecrets. About $90.2 million has been spent on that race, with outside groups accounting for about 72 percent of that total.

Polling consistently has shown the race is a dead heat and is one of the closest in the nation. Outside spending by Republican groups has outpaced spending by Democrats. A recent report by Politico, citing data from AdImpact, noted Republicans had spent about $43.8 million compared to $22.4 million for Democrats.

Some Democrats in North Carolina have urged national groups to put more resources into the state this year. Democrats have not won a Senate race in the Tar Heel State since 2008.

On Tuesday, Senate Majority PAC, which is aligned with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, announced it’s spending $4 million on an ad campaign against Budd focused on abortion. The organization has committed about $10.5 million to North Carolina so far.

The Senate Leadership Fund, which is aligned with Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, announced earlier this year it had reserved more than $27 million in ad time for this fall.

“I think they’re finally getting the message that the polls have been suggesting for quite some time that this is a very close race with a significant number of undecideds, which means the money could matter,” said McLennan.

A spokesperson for Beasley, who has maintained a fundraising lead over Budd, announced on Tuesday that her campaign raised about $13.3 million in the third quarter of 2022. Budd’s campaign has not yet said how much it raised during that period ahead of this week’s FEC reporting deadline.