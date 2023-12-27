RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The state budget is making room for an increase in electric vehicle registration fees starting Jan. 1.

Austyn Diller bought his electric vehicle five months ago with the goal of helping the environment.

“Definitely wanted to put less of a footprint on it. I was driving an Audi S4. It was taking a lot of gas. Gas prices going up so the EV just made the most sense,” said Diller.

He’s one of the many people in the Triangle and all around the country who have purchased electric vehicles.

Raymond Brown told CBS 17 he’s owned EVs for almost a decade.

“I think they’re more cost-efficient, you know. You don’t have to buy expensive gasoline, it’s convenient you can charge at home or if you’re traveling,” said Brown.

Currently, those who choose to charge up instead of gas up don’t have to pay the state’s gas tax but that will soon change.

At the beginning of the new year, electric vehicle registration fees will increase from $140.25 to $180 annually.

These fees will be deposited into the Highway Fund. By July 2024, the fee is expected to increase again by 19.1% to $214.38 annually.

Brown says he understands the change to help with roads.

“They’ve got to be paid for some way, so what do you do?” said Brown.

Despite the increase in fees, electric vehicle drivers say they expect to see more people driving EVs in the near future.

“Electric vehicles are definitely the move for sure,” said Diller.

The latest data from the North Carolina Department of Clean Transportation shows more than 70,000 registered EVs and hybrids in the state in August.