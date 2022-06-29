RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A bill heading to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk would require elevator safety improvements inside North Carolina vacation cottages and short-term rentals.

The House voted unanimously on Wednesday to accept a version of legislation that the Senate passed last week.

The bill was prompted by the death of a seven-year-old Ohio boy on the Outer Banks last summer when he became trapped between the elevator car and elevator shaft.

The bill requires the gap between landing and car doors be narrowed, such as by installing space guards. The bill also sets minimum force requirements on elevator car doors and gates.