RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A safety mandate to reduce or eliminate space between elevator doors and landing doors inside North Carolina vacation cottages or similar short-term rentals needs one more affirmative vote for final General Assembly approval.

The requirement is contained in the measure called “Weston’s Law,” named for an Ohio boy who died when he became trapped between the elevator car and elevator shaft at an Outer Banks rental home.

The Senate voted unanimously on Tuesday for the bill, which would close that gap through installing a space guard on the landing door.

The House already approved a version last year and must decide whether to accept Senate changes.