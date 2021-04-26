Elizabeth City declares state of emergency before release of bodycam video in Andrew Brown Jr.’s death

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – Elizabeth City’s mayor has declared a state of emergency on Monday ahead of the release of the bodycam video of the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

Mayor Bettie Parker’s declaration states that all of the city’s departments should take whatever steps necessary to protect life and property.

Parker emphasized citizens have the right to peacefully assemble and protest and the city is committed to protect those rights, but said “our citizens and businesses must be protected from violence or damage.”

The emergency order went into effect at 8 a.m. and will remain in place under it is rescinded by the mayor.

Brown’s family will get to see the body camera video Monday at 11:30 a.m., which will be followed by a press briefing.

This has been the biggest request from Brown’s family since the 42-year-old was shot and killed by law enforcement last Wednesday during the execution of a search warrant. Witnesses have said Brown was driving away at the time and deputies fired several rounds, killing him.

A judge in North Carolina has to allow for the video to be released — it’s not something the sheriff’s office could do, said Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten on Saturday.



Members of Brown’s family and legal team say the body camera video could be the first step at answering questions the family has about the circumstances leading up to his death.

“I have not seen the warrant. The legal team has not seen the warrant. The family has not seen it,” said civil rights attorney Harry Daniels in a press briefing Saturday.

The Pasquotank County sheriff released a video on social media over the weekend asking the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association to appoint an outside sheriff’s office to conduct an internal affairs investigation of everyone involved in the incident. This in addition to the investigation from the FBI and the local district attorney’s office.

Community members said they’re planning to meet outside the Pasquotank County Public Safety office Monday morning to demand the release of the body camera footage to the public.