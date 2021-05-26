Elizabeth City State University clears student debt for students affected by COVID-19

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City State University says it will clear student debt for all students who have an outstanding balance on their student accounts from Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters due to COVID-19 hardships.

The total amount of student debt forgiveness that the university is able to clear is $286,500.

In a press release from the ECSU, Provost Farrah J. Ward says the “well-being of students is the university’s top priority.”

“The administration is aware that the COVID-19 crisis caused financial hardships for many students and their families,” said Provost Ward. “As the pandemic and its impact continue to affect our students, we are committed to finding ways to support the Viking Community through this crisis.”

The universty will use funds from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II (HEERF II), authorized by the American Rescue Plan (ARP), to provide financial support to students.

This means that all students, including graduating seniors, will have their balance cleared from Fall 2020 and Spring 2021.

Students who are not currently enrolled at the university and were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will have their accounts cleared and can now reenroll at ECSU. Current students with a financial hold due to an outstanding balance will now be able to register for summer and fall classes.



University officials say there will be no impact to their future financial aid eligibility.

ECSU awarded more than $2.1 million in emergency grants to support students during the COVID-19 pandemic. These funds are awarded on an ongoing basis, and do not impact financial aid eligibility.