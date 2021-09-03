Emergency crews respond to ‘huge explosion’ in Hickory, 1 person injured

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An employee has been rushed to the hospital after a ‘huge explosion’ was reported Friday afternoon in Hickory, prompting a large emergency crew response.

The active fire emergency was reported around 1:30 p.m. Friday James Oxygen & Supply at 30 U.S. 321 NW in Hickory.

The first responding engine company reported smoke visible from the outside of the building and reported multiple explosions. According to Catawba County EMS, an employee was injured during the incident.

According to a witness who works nearby the scene, she heard a huge explosion and the building shook. She then heard three or four more explosions and saw several employees running from the building.

The witness tells FOX 46 she saw huge flames, but the fire is out now. As of 3 p.m., the fire was officially out Hickory fire officials said.

FOX 46 Charlotte has a crew headed to the scene now. No word on what caused the fire at this time.

“Avoid the area and give emergency responders room to work,” Catawba County EMS said.