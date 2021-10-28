Employee accused of peeping into women’s bathroom room using cell phone air vent in Appalachian State dorm

BOONE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An employee at Appalachian State University is accused of using a mobile phone in an air vent to peep on a women’s bathroom at an on-campus residence hall, according to university police.

Authorities said the police department received a report of a mobile phone in a vent of a third-floor bathroom in Eggers Residence Hall on October 15.

The next morning, police said the entire ventilation system in the building was inspected and additional measures were put in place to ensure that no one could access any bathroom vents.

Investigators said they seized a cell phone from 49-year-old Jerry McGlamery, an App State Operations employee.

McGlamery was arrested and charged for secret peeping. University officials said he has been placed on investigatory leave pending the ongoing investigation.

McGlamery has not worked since Oct. 15 and is not permitted to return to campus.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call App State’s police department at 828-262-8000.