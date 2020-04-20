Employee at Bladen County DMV being tested for coronavirus

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles Call Center in Bladen County is temporarily closed while an employee is being tested for the coronavirus, according to an NCDMV press release.

The DMV is closing for the safety of the workers and will remain closed until the test results are known, the press release states.

The DMV said callers will not be able to get through the 919-715-7000 customer service line. If you need help, you can visit www.ncdot.gov/contact.

The call center service will open back up when it is determined it is safe for employees to return to work.

Usually, the call center has about 140 customer service operators, but in order to practice social distancing recommendations from health officials, staffing was modified to around 65 employees, DMV officials said.

