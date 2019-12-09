Employee at iconic Charlotte restaurant shot, killed while opening up Monday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An employee of Charlotte-staple Brooks’ Sandwich House was shot and killed while opening up the restaurant early Monday morning, police say.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to a shooting at the walk-up restaurant on N. Brevard Street at N. Davidson Street around 5 a.m. Officers say they found a man who had been shot and killed.

Around 6 a.m., police said they were investigating the employee’s death as a homicide.

“It appears the employee, or an employee of the business, was beginning his day and was confronted by some unknown assailant” before the man was shot and killed, a police spokesperson said.

“That’s a place where you’ll see everybody from Charlotte converged there. It’s an iconic type of place and a landmark, so… obviously a big blow to the city,” police said.

No names were provided.

The area was shut down as police investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

