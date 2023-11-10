WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An employee who was previously contracted out by the Forsyth County Detention Center was arrested and faces multiple sex offense charges, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Franklin was a previous employee with P&G Security who is contracted out by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Investigators with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and Liberty Police Department arrested and charged James Franklin with:

Attempted statutory rape

Attempted solicitation

Attempted indecent liberties

“As always, the FCSO will do what is right, what is legal, and moral regardless of the individual or circumstances involved. As of this day James Franklin is no longer employed with P&G and has no relationship with the FCSO,” Colonel Henry C. Gray Jr. said.

This investigation is being handled by RCSO and the LPD.