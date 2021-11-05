‘Enchanting’ 350-acre NC horse farm last listed for $8 million set for auction next week

Butler Farm will go to live auction on Friday after it didn’t sell at its $8 million listing price (Jessica Levine)

WHITE OAK, N.C. (WNCN) – A historic 350-acre horse farm approximately 30 minutes from Fayetteville will head to auction next Friday after it did not sell at its $8 million listing price.

Butler Farm, one of the world’s most renowned Arabian horse farms and facilities, will be sold at auction without reserve by Platinum Luxury Auctions.

The auction will take place in person at the farm, located at 440 Devin Dr., beginning at 4 p.m. According to a press release, accommodations can be made for remote bidding locations, too.

The house is 11,000 square feet comprised of red brick that features residential amenities as well as equestrian and barn areas.

The main barn features thick walls of brick and concrete block, in addition to custom-built, sliding stall doors made of steel, the listing reads. Additionally, it holds 66 stalls and three half bathrooms. In a smaller breeding barn, there are four more stalls.

In the main residence, it also has four main bedrooms with 3.5 bathrooms. In the barn quarters, the area features four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The main home also has an “enchanting rear courtyard with lush gardens and breathtaking views; private gates open to sprawling grounds,” according to a news release.

The also farm has a training arena and a halter schooling barn.

Finally, this Bladen County property is approximately an hour and a half from Raleigh and three hours from Charlotte.