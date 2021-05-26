Environmentalists want Gov. Cooper to halt pellet plants

JUEHNDE, GERMANY – AUGUST 14: Dried wood chips lie in a pile at a local bioenergy plant August 14, 2007 at the village of Juehnde, Germany. Juehnde is the first village in Germany to become energy self-sufficient by building its own bioenergy electrical plant, which uses wood chips, cow dung and plant remains gathered from the community to create electicity and heat. Interest in bioenergy has grown as a means to cut greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Advocates for environmental justice and eastern North Carolina residents want Gov. Roy Cooper to block permits for future wood pellet plants and pay more attention to their effects on health.

Activists organized by the Dogwood Alliance coalition came to Raleigh on Wednesday to deliver a petition.

The groups say North Carolina’s wood pellet export facilities cut down tens of thousands of acres of trees annually.

The industry say the pellets are an alternative to coal-fired energy production.

Cooper’s office says the governor is committed to reducing carbon emissions and ensuring environmental impacts on communities are taken into account in job creation.