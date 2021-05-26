Environmentalists want Gov. Cooper to halt pellet plants

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Advocates for environmental justice and eastern North Carolina residents want Gov. Roy Cooper to block permits for future wood pellet plants and pay more attention to their effects on health.
Activists organized by the Dogwood Alliance coalition came to Raleigh on Wednesday to deliver a petition.
The groups say North Carolina’s wood pellet export facilities cut down tens of thousands of acres of trees annually.
The industry say the pellets are an alternative to coal-fired energy production.
Cooper’s office says the governor is committed to reducing carbon emissions and ensuring environmental impacts on communities are taken into account in job creation.