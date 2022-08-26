RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Another in the series of virtual town halls on the status of monkeypox in North Carolina will be held Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The focus of the upcoming meeting will be “Learn. Look. Listen.” This represents how North Carolina residents can learn the facts of the virus, know what to look out for and where to find vaccines and treatments, officials said.

To tune into the virtual meeting, visit the town hall Zoom link at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Speaking at the town hall will be:

Mark Benton, Deputy Secretary of Health, for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

Dr. Victoria Mobley, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Medical Consultant and Adjunct Professor of Epidemiology, UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health

Rebby Kern, Moderator, Director of Education Policy at Equality NC

Tanya M. Bass, PhD, MS, MEd, CHES®, CSE, Certified Sexuality Educator, Founder, NC Sexual Health Conference

American Sign Language interpreters and Communication Access Real-Time Translation captioning will also be available during the town hall.