Courtesy of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The final loose cow has been apprehended.

After a tractor-trailer crash on U.S. 52 Thursday morning, several cows were wandering loose through Winston-Salem. The majority of the cows were wrangled fairly early in the day, but one remained e-moo-sive.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office tweeted out Friday morning that the final fugitive was found, though she might be in a little bit of legal trouble.

“After hours of searching, the last cow was safely located. Unfortunately, Deputies did have to write her multiple citations, including for running at large, obstructing traffic, failing to heed to blue lights and sirens, resisting arrest, underage driving, & no driver’s license.”

Some of this mischievous girl’s herdmates also stopped by a Winston-Salem Bojangles for an early morning snack.

Let’s hope she’s got a good lawyer!