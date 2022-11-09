LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials in North Carolina are searching for an escaped prisoner out of Robeson County.

Joshua Oswalt, who was serving a two-and-a-half year sentence for felony breaking and entering and a parole violation escaped Wednesday afternoon from a recreation yard around 3 p.m. in Lumberton, officials said.

Ostwalt, 32, is 6-feet, 3-inches and 170 pounds and is described as having “prominent tattoos” on the neck, hands and both arms. Both sides of his neck features distinct, thick lettering.

Officials also said Oswalt has also spelled his last name “Ostowalt” previously.

Anyone who sees Ostwalt is asked to call 911 or 910-618-5535.

WBTW contributed to this article.