Even on holidays, first responders work around the clock protecting their communities

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – A first responder’s job is never done, even during the holidays.

It’s a 24/7 job that requires them to be away from their families to help serve others in the community.

High Point Fire Department Station 8 Equipment Operator Jacob Conner said the holiday season is peak time for fires in the kitchens, whether that’s cooking Conner dinner for Thanksgiving and Christmas, or other times on the stove and oven areas.

“It is peak time it, seems like we respond to more kitchen fires. Also, with cold weather coming in, cold-weather cooking, people, unfortunately, don’t take care of their stoves like they should,” Conner said. “They don’t clean them, so we do respond to more fires the holiday season,” said Conner.

Conner also said, during the holiday season, it’s hard being away from family. But he said their loved ones know their jobs are demanding.

Thanks to the organization, families of firefighters can bring holiday dinners and eat with the whole fire crew so they aren’t alone or missing them.

Conner said his family has learned to celebrate the holidays around his schedule and sometimes observe it as a family together on a different day.

Greensboro Police Sargent B.R. Denny said being an officer is about protecting the people in the community when they need him most.

Denny said this time of the year, more people are home and gather in more groups during their time off and nightlife events.

“I think you see more people, and anytime you have more people, you have more victims,” Denny said.

He also said sometimes community groups usually visit departments and deliver warm meals for officers on duty.

“I’m incredibly thankful for my family. Any time you see an officer, a paramedic, or a firefighter, doctors, nurses when you get out here and you see us working on a holiday, everybody is having to take a break from their family to be here, and that there’s a lot of families missing somebody from the table,” Denny said.

Both responders said they are honored to be able to have families that understand their absences during the holiday to be able to serve and protect their communities.