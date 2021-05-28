Even though NC gas prices drop, holiday travelers met with most expensive gas prices in 7 years

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Those traveling by car for Memorial Day weekend will be met with the highest gas prices for the holiday weekend in seven years, according to AAA.

Oil prices have largely stabilized since the recent ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline, although AAA said prices at the pump — which average $3.04 a gallon nationally — are likely to fluctuate over Memorial Day weekend.

“Holiday road trippers may come across some gas stations with low fuel supply in popular travel destinations, like beaches, mountains or national parks. However, markets are not expected to be fuel-less, like we saw in the wake of the pipeline shutdown,” said AAA spokesperson Jeanette McGee.

That said, in the week leading up to Memorial Day, North Carolina did see gas prices drop on average by 3 cents — one of the most significant decreases nationwide, according to AAA.

AAA predicted 34 million Americans traveling this weekend, which is a 53-percent increase from 2020 when the country was experiencing the onset of a second wave of COVID-19.

Gas prices are about 17 cents per gallon more expensive than a month ago and $1.12 more than a year ago, AAA said.