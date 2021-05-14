Even with pipeline back up and running, expert says Triangle gas prices could creep up to $3 a gallon

In Maryland, the average price of gasoline has risen four cents in the last week.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With the rise in the demand for gasoline due to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, and concerns about supply, people are questioning what they’re going to have to pay at the pump.

“You’ve got to ride and got to get to work,” said Roger Holloman. “You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”

“The way gas prices are right now, diesel seems like the right way to go,” said Ronald Marrow.

The Colonial Pipeline is back up and running, but prices at the pump continue to rise.

“The supply and demand were a little off for a while so we did see prices go up,” said GasBuddy analyst Allison Mac.

Over the course of the last week, the average price of gas in the Triangle has gone up from $2.71 per gallon to more than $2.91 per gallon. Mac said there’s more at play than just the pipeline.

“More and more people are getting their vaccines,” Mac said. “People are feeling more comfortable driving and going out. All of those things compounded together have increased gas prices.”

With Memorial Day around the corner, Mac said she doesn’t expect any relief in prices at the pump anytime soon.

“It is going to be the trend for a while,” Mac said. “Prices are going to go up. I think North Carolina is going to see an average around $3 during the peak of summer.”