CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — No one was seriously injured in a crash involving a school bus in northeast Charlotte Monday morning, according to officials.

The crash was first reported around 6:30 a.m. near the 3700 block of The Plaza, a few blocks west of Sugar Creek Road.

Medic confirmed the crash involved Bus 1789 and reported “everyone is ok.”

As of 7 a.m., no one had been taken to the hospital with injuries.