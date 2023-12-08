RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If it feels like everyone around you is getting sick, they probably are.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports respiratory illnesses have been on a steady rise for the past two months.

Recent data shows 12 percent of people visiting emergency departments are there for respiratory illnesses. That’s up from weeks prior.

The increase in respiratory illnesses this time of year is keeping Hayes Barton Pharmacy busy.

“People getting together for Thanksgiving and then the cold and flu season starts to kick in. So, we see a lot of people coming by for all kinds of cold remedies,” said pharmacy owner Brent Talley.

This time last year, shoppers had a hard time finding some medications like Theraflu. So far, Talley hasn’t had any issues keeping the shelves stocked with cough and cold medications.

“I’m seeing a lot more Mucinex leaving the shelves and a lot more of just plain cough medicine, leaving the shelves. So, we’re seeing a lot of that and then some antihistamines,” Talley said.

What you could have trouble finding this season are some decongestants. The FDA deemed phenylephrine ineffective in treating patients which prompted some pharmacies to take it off their shelves.

“We never really moved much of those anyway. If somebody asked us, we would be straight up with them and just tell them, ‘You can try this, but it doesn’t really work all that well’,” Talley said.

If you’re looking for an alternative, Talley recommends keeping it simple.

“Stay away from the multi-products that have tons of different ingredients,” Talley said.

He says patients should aim at treating specific symptoms.

“If you have a cough and that’s all you have, then just get a plain cough medicine. If you have aches and pains, then just get some Tylenol, Advil, or Aleve,” Talley said.

With more holiday gatherings around the corner, the need for these kinds of medications will likely remain steady.