Ex-ECU leader ‘probably consumed’ multiple drinks at 4 bars, report says

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP/WNCT) – A University of North Carolina system investigation about the former interim chancellor of East Carolina University determined he “probably consumed” between seven and 10 drinks over several hours while visiting popular student bars in Greenville.

The system released late Friday a report from a law firm it hired to investigate events involving Dan Gerlach in late September and anonymous emails sent to university leaders about him.

Videos and photos on social media showed Gerlach “interacting with college-aged young adults and taking selfies.”

According to the report, Gerlach visited four bars in about six hours. He had 10 drinks before getting someone to take him home, WNCT reported.

Gerlach returned to the downtown area after realizing his house keys were in his car.

Investigators found no evidence of inappropriate contact with students. The investigation did not reveal the identity of the person who released images and video from that night.

Gerlach was placed on administrative leave, then resigned Oct. 26 as another video surfaced.

The report found the emailed allegations largely false. The law firm did find Gerlach ultimately drove a short distance home after visiting the bars. Gerlach didn’t respond to a text on Saturday seeking comment.

Click here to read the full report.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now