Ex-Green Beret admits to scheme to take government cash

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Prosecutors say a former U.S. Army Green Beret has pleaded guilty for a role in a conspiracy to steal money from the government that was meant to support the armed forces’ mission in Afghanistan.

The Raleigh-based U.S. Attorney’s office said in a news release that William Todd Chamberlain pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy and receiving stolen government property.

When he’s sentenced at a later date, he’ll face as much as 15 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Chamberlain and four other soldiers stole about $200,000 while deployed to Afghanistan in 2009 and 2010.

Authorities say they had access to funds including money for humanitarian purposes and money for counter-terrorism operations.

