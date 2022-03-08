WASHINGTON, N.C. (AP) – A prosecutor says a former bookkeeper for a sewer district in North Carolina has pleaded guilty to embezzling nearly half a million dollars over a seven-year period from the company where she worked.

News outlets report District Attorney Scott Thomas said Debra Conway of New Bern pleaded guilty on Monday to six felony counts of embezzlement.

WITN-TV reported she worked for Bay River Metropolitan Sewer District, which is located in Pamlico County.

She was sentenced to between five and seven years in prison followed by five years of probation.

Thomas says she is also ordered to pay $543,000 in restitution.