LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A former officer at the Robeson County Detention Center was arrested and charged Thursday in relation to two inmates overdosing during her employment, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 25-year-old Viridiana Tapia, of Lumberton, is charged with possession of a controlled substance in a detention center and providing contraband to an inmate.

They said her arrest came after a months-long investigation into an increase in overdoses at the detention center.

At about 5:50 a.m. on March 27, deputies said they were called to the detention center in reference to two female inmates overdosing.

When they arrived, they said EMS took the inmates to the hospital for treatment.

Several days later, deputies said one of the inmates — 41-year-old Vickie Howell, of Lumberton — died.

The second inmate was treated and released from the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said an investigation led them to Tapia.

Tapia started her employment with the Robeson County Detention Center on Aug. 9, 2022, and was terminated by the sheriff on March 31 according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

She is being held under a $1 million secured bond.