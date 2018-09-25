Ex-NC high school football coach offered opponents inside info, officials say
SYLVA, N.C. (CNN Newsource/WLOS) - A former western North Carolina assistant high school football coach has resigned from his teaching assistant job after he was accused of offering inside information from his former team to other schools, officials say.
Aaron Tuttle was on the coaching staff of Smoky Mountain High School last year, WLOS reported.
Officials at Tuscola High and Cherokee High claimed that Tuttle offered to give them current Smoky Mountain playbooks and hand signals, officials told the TV station.
Tuttle resigned Monday, and Jackson County Schools Superintendent Kim Elliott said a "personnel investigation" was underway.
An assistant football coach at Tuscola High said he was offered the inside information before a game on Sept. 13.
"I was taken aback, really surprised, but I told him, 'No thanks, we think we can beat them fair and square'," said Austin Chambers.
Chambers said that his school's assistant principal was nearby and overheard the offer.
That school official then contacted officials at Smoky Mountain High School about Tuttle, WLOS reported.
