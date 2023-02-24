NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A former correctional officer was sentenced Thursday to more than six years behind bars for providing contraband to North Carolina prison inmates.

Leann Little, 37, of Lumberton, conspired with inmates to send them 45-MDMB-BINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid that is smoked for psychoactive effects, according to U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.

The inmates would place the orders over the phone and use CashApp to pay Little. She would obtain greeting cards or paper, spray them with liquid 45-MDMB-BINACA and mail them to inmates in state corrections facilities. The cards were then cut into dosage units and consumed or used for currency.

Little pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of 4F-MDMB-BINACA, distributing a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of 4F-MDMB-BINACA and money laundering conspiracy.