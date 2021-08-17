Ex-NC judge pleads guilty to indecent liberties involving 14-year-old boy

Daniel Ray Green in a photo from Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — A North Carolina district attorney says a former Superior Court judge has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to taking indecent liberties with a teenage boy in 2019.

News outlets report Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams says former judge Daniel Ray Green was given a two-year sentence, three years of supervised probation, and ordered to undergo sexual offender treatment after pleading guilty to a number of child sex offenses in Buncombe County.

He must also register as a sex offender for 30 years.

In a news release, Williams said the incident involved a 14-year-old boy and happened on March 30, 2019, at a Baymont Inn in Asheville.

The news release also said the victim was given alcohol and showed pornography during the encounter. The victim escaped by going outside the hotel to in a false mission get ice from a machine, the news release said.

The victim then texted a friend who called his mother who then contacted police, Williams said.

In addition, Green has been disbarred, but can petition in 2026 to have his law license reinstated.

