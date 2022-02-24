CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) – Anthony Spivey, the former Chadbourn police chief who was the subject of a search along the Lumber River this week, was arrested in South Carolina early Thursday morning.

William Anthony Spivey (Photo from Horry County website)

According to Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, Spivey was located at his aunt’s house in the Loris, South Carolina, area at approximately 12:30 a.m.

After law enforcement approached the house, Spivey fled the home but was taken into custody shortly afterward.

Crews began searching for Spivey in the Lumber River on Monday after his truck was located in the area of Sandhills Hunting Club between Fair Bluff and Williamson Crossroads.

Spivey was arrested in April 2021 and charged with more than 70 offenses. The former chief is accused of repeatedly raiding the police department’s evidence room and stealing a variety of narcotics, thousands of dollars in cash, and firearms.

In June 2021, Spivey was charged with embezzling $8,000 meant for a family whose son was battling leukemia. According to the indictment, Spivey allegedly took money intended for the Buffkin family, who lost their son, Philip Tanner Buffkin, to his battle with leukemia in August of 2019.

Last month, Spivey was accused of stealing two catalytic converters from his employer.

