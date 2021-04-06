Ex-NC policeman and girlfriend enter pleas in child abuse involving his son

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – A former North Carolina police officer and his girlfriend have been convicted of child abuse charges involving the officer’s son.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports 37-year-old David Benjamin Ingram, a former corporal with the Winston-Salem Police Department, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

A felony charge of negligent child abuse was dismissed as part of the plea arrangement.

Ingram’s girlfriend, 33-year-old Jaimie Leonard Binkley, entered an Alford plea to negligent child abuse, inflicting serious physical injury.

That means she didn’t admit guilt but acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict her if the case had gone to trial.