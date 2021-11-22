Ex-NC substitute teacher shared sexually explicit video with 13 and 14-year-olds, sheriff says

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A former Cleveland County substitute teacher has been arrested for multiple sex-related crimes, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

Emily Jean Durden, 19, has been charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a student, three counts of displaying material harmful to minors, and two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Deputies said on Nov. 18, the School Resource Office at Crest Middle was told by a parent that a substitute teacher, identified as Durden, had possibly been sending their child inappropriate images and videos.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation and discovered that Durden had started conversations and shared sexually explicit materials with several 13- and 14-year-old children.

Durden was interviewed and admitted to sending the videos and pictures to the children, deputies said.

Durden was arrested on Nov. 18 and was being held in the Cleveland County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond. She posted this bond and was released on Friday, deputies said.