Ex-NC trooper, already facing cocaine trafficking charges, now hit with several more felony charges

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A former North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper, who previously worked as an officer for the Lexington Police Department, is facing several additional charges in Forsyth County, just days after being charged with trafficking cocaine in Davidson County.

On Wednesday, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said it charged Freddie W. Huff II, of Lexington, with two counts of trafficking cocaine, maintaining a dwelling, two counts of armed robbery and kidnapping.

On Friday, the Forsyth County Drug Task Force announced Huff is also charged with seven counts of felony kidnapping, felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor impersonating a law enforcement officer.

A law enforcement official confirmed Huff worked as a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper after working as an officer with the Lexington Police Department.

Documents show Huff was fired from the highway patrol for violating company policy after selling state-issued shoes on eBay.

Forsyth County officials say on May 28, the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a call regarding a burglary and armed robbery at 1900 Shady Hollow Lane in Winston-Salem. They say two people posing as federal law enforcement officers forced their way into a home, held its seven occupants, then left with multiple items.

Winston-Salem police detectives started working with Forsyth County detectives, and a location in Davidson County was linked with the crime and an ongoing narcotics investigation, officials said.

Huff, and 27-year-old Rahain Antoine Deriggs II, were identified as the suspects, according to authorities

Deriggs is also charged with seven felony counts of kidnapping, felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor impersonating a law enforcement officer as a result of the Forsyth County investigation. He is also charged with trafficking cocaine, conspiracy to traffic cocaine and possession of a stolen firearm in Davidson County.

Investigators say Huff was given a $700,000 secured bond. Deriggs received an $850,000 secured bond. Both are due in court on Sept. 16.