Ex-Volvo worker fired because he wasn’t Swedish, lawsuit says

This is the Volvo logo on the grill of a 2019 S90 T6 AWD Inscription automobile on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – A Romanian-born former employee at Volvo has filed a lawsuit that accuses the company of turning him down for a promotion and ultimately firing him because he isn’t Swedish.

The Charlotte Observer reports Luke Diventi is suing Volvo Group North America LLC for job discrimination.

Diventi worked for the Swedish-based company at its U.S. headquarters in Greensboro for seven years.

He says in his lawsuit that the only suggestion for improvement was to “become more Swedish in his interactions with coworkers.”

Attorneys for both sides didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment by the newspaper.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

