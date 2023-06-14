CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Queen City News got an exclusive look at the filming of actor and comedian Kevin Hart’s car show in Charlotte on Tuesday.

Mustangs and film crews weren’t all that was getting attention on South Mint Street as Hollywood came to Charlotte.

“We had a lot of demand, people calling last minute, see if they could be a part of it,” said Phil Brooks, President of the Carolina Regional Mustang Club.

Onlookers were showing up.

“It’s actually the first time out in public view, you might say,” said Carolina Regional Mustang Club member Steve Hartung.

All the attention isn’t just on the cars.

“The color’s called Brittany Blue, so I just call the car Brittany,” said Hartung. “I tell my wife I’m going to go out with Brittany, and it’s ok.”

The focus is not just on these first-generation Ford Mustangs.

“The first ones, they just have something about them that makes everybody stop,” said Brooks.

And not just anybody.

“He’s definitely well-known, and it’s great for Charlotte,” said Brooks.

Charlotte’s car culture got the attention of actor and comedian Kevin Hart.

“We’re excited about it because it’s a show that a lot of us watch,” said Brooks.

The “Jumanji” actor and stand-up comedian filmed his show “Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew” outside the bar 1501 South Mint.

“Just a good way to get Charlotte on the map, especially this area, just a little character,” said Brooks.

The Carolina Regional Mustang Club is proud to play the leading role.

“The cars are almost secondary; it’s the people you meet,” said Hartung.

And their impact on the future.

“We want to get the younger folks involved with it, younger kids building cars, buying cars,” said Brooks.

It’s the Carolina car culture unscripted.

According to Variety, Hart’s show debuted in 2021 on MotorTrend TV and has now moved to the Roku Channel.

There’s no word on when the Charlotte episode will air.