Experts: Mask mandate could cut number of new COVID-19 deaths in NC in half

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One group of researchers projects that universal use of face coverings could result in roughly half as many new COVID-19 deaths over the next three months in North Carolina.

The latest projections from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation this week show a drastic divergence based on whether people wear masks to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The projections came as Gov. Roy Cooper announced that people must wear masks or other face coverings in public starting Friday in an attempt to reverse a recent surge in cases and hospitalizations due to the virus.

The primary line graph splits into two projections — one assuming universal mask use, and one without.

Those experts project a total of 1,647 deaths in the state on Oct. 1 if everyone wears masks — an increase of 357 from the cumulative total of 1,290 the state Department of Health and Human Resources reported Thursday.

Without masks, the projection soars to 1,957 deaths by that date — 667 more than the present total, and 310 more than the projection that assumes the usage of face coverings.

According to other projections from the group, the use of face coverings could reduce the average daily deaths to fewer than one per day by September. Without them, they project an daily average of 4.6 COVID-19 deaths on Sept. 1 and 4.3 by Oct. 1.

They also project reductions in the daily case numbers over the next three months with masks, saying it could fall to fewer than 100 new cases per day by Aug. 28 with universal mask usage, but could remain in the 500s without them. North Carolina has averaged 1,285 new cases per day over the past seven days.

That falls in line with a study published last week that said states that required face coverings saw significant drops in the daily growth rate of COVID-19.

CBS17.com looked closer at data for the 13 states that mandated the use of masks before last week and found that 10 of those states showed noticeable decreases in their seven-day rolling averages almost immediately.

According to Data USA, which compiled and charted the case counts from the COVID Tracking Project, the majority of those states showed steady drops in their averages of new cases that coincided with when the mask mandates went into effect.

But it wasn’t universal — both Illinois and Maryland initially showed slight increases in their case numbers after their orders were implemented, but within a few weeks their numbers began to drop. The data from Hawaii showed an initial decrease followed by an uptick, and the numbers in Maine have been effectively flat throughout.