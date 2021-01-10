Extras wanted at NC coast for season 2 filming of ‘Hightown’

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Monica Raymund and James Badge Dale of “Hightown” speak during the Starz segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 14, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Starz is filming season two of “Hightown” in Wilmington and is looking to cast extras.

They are looking for males, 18-years and older, and those predominantly Latino and African American (though submissions from all ethnicities will be accepted) to be paid to film on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The series is about a federal agent, who abuses alcohol and drugs, while trying to solve a drug-related murder amid a local opioid epidemic.

The show is set in Provincetown, Massachusetts, where it was filmed for the first season.

The press release says the oral is specifically for those with good character faces, who may have a “rough around the edge” appearance. Visible tattoos are welcome with permission from the tattoo artist.

The pay is standard $64 for eight hours of work. Everyone must receive a mandatory COVID-19 test on Saturday, Jan 16.

If you’re interested in submitting for this role, you can follow the Facebook page TW Cast and Recruit where links will be posted for specific casting calls. That’s also where you can find instructions on how to submit a general submission for the role in our database.

